Elysian (ELY) Market Cap Tops $105,684.55

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $105,684.55 and $103,875.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00108508 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

