Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Financial Review

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Embark Technology alerts:

This table compares Embark Technology and CSP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSP $49.21 million 0.71 $700,000.00 ($0.20) -38.45

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A CSP -1.70% -4.08% -2.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of CSP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Embark Technology and CSP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.85%. Given Embark Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than CSP.

Summary

Embark Technology beats CSP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About CSP

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.