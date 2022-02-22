EMCOR Group (EME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EME opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

