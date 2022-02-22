Empirical Capital Management LLC Sells 59,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Empirical Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Sonos comprises about 1.7% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after buying an additional 441,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 28.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after buying an additional 915,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,650 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 28,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad.

