Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ERII stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 146,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 112,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 48,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 311,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

