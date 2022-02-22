Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ERII stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
