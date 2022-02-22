Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,961,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 276,365 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

