EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 181.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.