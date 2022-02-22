EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

NYSE:NPO opened at $111.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 455,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

