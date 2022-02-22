Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.33.

NYSE ETR opened at $104.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

