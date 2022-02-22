EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 27,328.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 7.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

IWV stock opened at $252.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.74. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $223.18 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

