EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,091 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,024,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 183,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

