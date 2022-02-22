EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65,874 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,874 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $53.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.