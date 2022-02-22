Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Equitable in the third quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 164.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 498,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 309,501 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 135,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

