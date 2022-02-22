Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $150.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

