Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 223,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after purchasing an additional 891,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 806,136 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

