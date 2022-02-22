Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

EQR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,312 shares of company stock worth $15,934,286 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after acquiring an additional 180,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

