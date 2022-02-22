Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 19.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,312 shares of company stock worth $15,934,286. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

