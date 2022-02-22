ERn Financial LLC Invests $252,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 561 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $45,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $512.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.02 and a 200-day moving average of $496.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.