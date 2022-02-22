ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.

Shares of ESE opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 419,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

