ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.
Shares of ESE opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 419,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
