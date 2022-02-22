Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.89) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,956. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

