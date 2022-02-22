Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.01. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.83 and a beta of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

