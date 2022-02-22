Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Up to $24.86

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.80. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 9,570 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

