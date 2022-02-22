Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Up to $24.86

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.80. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 9,570 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.
About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)
Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.