EventChain (EVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $69,685.76

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. EventChain has a market capitalization of $69,685.76 and approximately $16,188.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

