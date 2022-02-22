Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.93.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

