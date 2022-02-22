Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

