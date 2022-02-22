Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 654.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NYSE ES traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,559. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

