Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of AQUA opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $82,536,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,975,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 463,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

