Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.27.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,321. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after buying an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Exelixis by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after buying an additional 2,089,846 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $38,838,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,790,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 1,047,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

