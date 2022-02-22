Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,478,799. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $209.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

