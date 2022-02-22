F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,048 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of F.N.B. worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

FNB opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

