FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.40.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $403.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $439.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.44. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

