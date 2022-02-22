Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Signal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Signal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

FSS opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

