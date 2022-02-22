Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FSS opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $48.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
