Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSS opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

