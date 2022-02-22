Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.200-$5.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49 billion-$5.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.
RACE traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.43. 344,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,074. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.73 and its 200 day moving average is $236.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ferrari
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
