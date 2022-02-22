Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,014,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,959,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

NYSE RACE opened at $220.38 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.