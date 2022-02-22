Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires 43,245 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,245 shares during the period. Hillenbrand comprises approximately 6.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $41,242,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 314,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,993 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,893. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

HI traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,294. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.