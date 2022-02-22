FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.08

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 6112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FIGS by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

