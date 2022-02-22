Financial Contrast: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultralife and Hoku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 0.70 $5.23 million $0.18 26.17 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Hoku.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ultralife and Hoku, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultralife presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.78%. Given Ultralife’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Hoku.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 2.90% 3.13% 2.70% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ultralife has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -13.91, meaning that its share price is 1,491% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultralife beats Hoku on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

Hoku Company Profile

Hoku Corp. engages in the provision of solar energy products and services. It offers photovoltaic systems, polysilicon, silicon ingots and wafers, photovoltaic cells, and photovoltaic modules. The company was founded by Dustin Masaru Shindo and Karl M. Taft III in March 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

