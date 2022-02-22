FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,014 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

