FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $43.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

