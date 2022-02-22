FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

