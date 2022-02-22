FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 799.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 189,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2,376.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 154,482 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

SFNC stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

