FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 513,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,592,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY opened at $240.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.