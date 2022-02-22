First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,366,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,758. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

