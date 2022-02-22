First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $241.13

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.13 and traded as high as $259.96. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $259.96, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.00. The company has a market capitalization of $823.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $12.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

