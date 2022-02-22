First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott C. Mitchell Purchases 1,500 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott C. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MYFW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $266.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Western Financial by 6,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

