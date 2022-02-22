Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FVRR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $325.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.73.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

