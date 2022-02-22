FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.5%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.54 and last traded at $55.63. Approximately 45,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 103,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFRA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 458.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,104,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.