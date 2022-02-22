Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.35% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

DBEM opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09.

