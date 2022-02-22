Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,630 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.